Philadelphia Police are seeking the public's help identifying a suspect who is wanted for robbing an AT&T store.

Police say the unidentified man entered an AT&T store located at 3584 Aramingo Avenue on November 16. He was caught on surveillance entering the store carrying a KICKS USA plastic bag. Witnesses say the man then announced a robbery yelling, “If you don’t want to be a part of this, get out,” and motioned towards his pocket, implying he had a weapon.

About 15 customers and employees left the store as the suspect continued walking inside. Video shows him making his way to the iPhone display. He then pulled three iPhones and three iPads, which were secured by cords, from the display, police said.

The suspect then placed the items into the plastic bag and fled the store, according to investigators. Police say the items taken are valued at $4,300.

The suspect is described as a 20-year-old man standing 5-foot-6 and weighing 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black NIKE hooded sweatshirt, light colored khaki pants and black sneakers.

Police say that if you see the suspect to call 911 immediately. To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215-686-8477 or text a top to PPD TIP.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect is asked to contact Det. Daly #746 or Det. Kahlan #732 East Detective Division at 215-686-3243.