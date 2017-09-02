Police have searched an apartment house near the location where Temple University student Jenna Burleigh was last seen early Thursday. Burleigh, 22, of Harleysville, was last seen at 2 a.m. leaving a bar called Pub Webb near North 15th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue, officials said.

Police have searched an apartment house in North Philadelphia near the last-known sighting of a Temple University student missing since early Thursday.

Jenna Burleigh, of Harleysville, hasn't been seen since 2 a.m. Thursday when she left Pub Webb near North 15th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue, Temple University police said.

"We need your help in finding Temple student Jenna Burleigh, who was last seen on August 31st at 2am," Temple police wrote in a tweet. "Please share any information."

A detective with Philadelphia police told NBC10 early Saturday morning that a search at an off-campus apartment house in the 1700 block of North 16th Street is believed to be related to Burleigh's disappearance.

The apartment house's address is listed on OffCampusPhilly.com as for rent to Temple students. It is unclear whether Burleigh lived off-campus or commuted from her family's house in Montgomery County.

Police officials could not be reached overnight to provide an update in the ongoing search.

Burleigh's sister posted to Facebook Friday asking for help in finding her sister.

A Temple University spokesman said the school as well as multiple law enforcement agencies are working together to find Burleigh.

"Temple Police have been working with the family, as well as coordinating resources with Lower Salford and Philadelphia police on the investigation," spokesman Bradon Lausch said in an email. "This includes conducting interviews, reviewing surveillance footage and canvassing local businesses."



