Police: Playing the 'Game of Cones' Can Lead to Fines

Tempted to save a parking spot right outside of your house in advance of heavy snowfall? Think again. Not even Jon Snow can help you in the Game of Cones.

The Philadelphia Police Department took to social media to warn residents against using chairs and cones to protect coveted parking spaces.

“House Savesies is amassing an army. With tomorrow's snow, a force of cones, lawn chairs, toilets, and recycling bins will begin to fill shoveled-out parking spots all over the kingdom of Philadelphia,” Philly police wrote on Facebook.

“Folks, it is illegal to ‘save’ a parking spot. Playing the Game of Cones can lead to a fine. If you see someone saving a parking spot (or see a saved spot on your block), call 911, and let us handle it. It is not worth getting into an argument on the street over a parking spot. Shovel and share; leave the parking battles to us!”

Don’t believe they’re up to the task?

This tweet proves otherwise: