A series of shootings plagued Philadelphia overnight as a woman died in Kensington and a man was shot in a Delaware Avenue nightclub.

A gunman shot the yet-to-be-identified woman along the 3200 block of F Street in Kensington around 1:20 a.m. Easter Sunday. She died around 3 a.m. at Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia Police said.

Detectives searched for clues in her death as well as other overnight shootings in the city.

Around 2 a.m., gunfire rang out at the Roxxy Nightclub along N Delaware Avenue leaving a 26-year-old man shot in the leg, police said. He was treated at Hahnemann Hospital and released.

Late Saturday night, bullets flew along the 3800 block of Mount Vernon Street in Mantua, police said. Officers found shell casings around a car but found no shooting victim, investigators said.

Police didn’t immediately reveal any information on the shooters in any of the incidents.