Man Masturbates Next to Woman on SEPTA Train: Police

A woman told police a man exposed himself to her on a SEPTA train. NBC10's Brandon Hudson spoke to the woman as police investigate.

Police are searching for a man accused of exposing himself and masturbating next to a woman on a SEPTA train.



Monae Alvarado told NBC10 the man followed her onto a Market Frankford Line train at the 15th Street Station in Philadelphia around 8 a.m. Friday morning. She says he then sat down next to her, exposed himself and began to masturbate.

“I was surprised, I was shocked,” Alvarado said. “Somebody can have the guts to do that in public.”

Alvarado took out her phone and began to record as the lewd act continued.

“I kept ignoring him but he kept saying stuff to me,” Alvarado said. “Very rude stuff. Making rude comments and stuff about my body. I felt violated. Disrespected.”

Alvarado said the harassment continued until her stop at 69th Street Station in Upper Darby.

Police released photos of a man who they say is a person of interest in the incident. He’s described as a thin, black male with black hair and a beard, approximately 25-years-old and standing 5-foot-9. He was last seen wearing an all-black, USA hoodie. He was also carrying a cellphone with white ear buds.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Philadelphia Police.

