Philly Restaurant Week Begins

Foodies rejoice! Philly’s restaurant week is back! The annual event which features discounted meals from over 100 of the city’s best restaurants, began Sunday and will last until January 27. The event will also take place from January 29 to February 3.

All of the participating restaurants are offering a three-course dinner for $35 while select restaurants are also offering a three-course lunch for $20.

CLICK HERE to view the full list of restaurants and make your reservation.