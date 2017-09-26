NBC10 has footage of damage done to a Philadelphia police van that was rear ended by an SUV Tuesday morning in Northeast Philly.

A Philadelphia police van wreck near an airport left an officer hospitalized and a person hurt.

A green SUV appeared to rear end the police van around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday along Decatur Road near Drummond Road – a short distance from Northeast Philadelphia Airport.

The officer was expected to be treated and released from the hospital while a person in the other vehicle complained of pain that also required hospitalization, police said.

The wreck left the back of the van damaged and the front of the SUV crushed in.

Dozens of bicyclists wearing orange and yellow security vests could be seen stopped by the crash scene. Police had no information on why those bikers were at the scene.

Expect traffic delays in the area.