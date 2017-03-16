A dog named “Blue” is recovering after being shot while defending his owner during a home invasion in West Philadelphia.

Not all heroes wear capes; sometimes, they come in four legs.

Philadelphia veteranarians called a dog a hero after the canine survived a gunshot while protecting his owners during a home invasion in West Philadelphia.

Blue, an 8-year-old pit bull, defended his owners Nina Teller and Leroy Bucahan when two men burst through their home one February morning.

"I told Blue to get after the guy," Buchanan told Penn Vet. "He locked onto the guy's leg and that's when he fired his gun."

Both home invaders took off -- leaving the loyal dog with a severe gunshot wound. Buchanan then rushed Blue to Penn Vet's Ryan Hospital, where doctors took immediate action.

"My first instinct was that the shoulder wound was an entry and the sternum was the exit wound," recalled Erica Reineke, the doctor who assessed Blue when he first arrived at the hospital. "We knew the wounds were close to his thorax or in his thorax, and he had some air under his skin. So the first thing I was concerned about was thoracic trauma and bleeding from the bullet."

With critical internal damage, Blue needed surgery for a chance at survival. Surgeons at Penn Vet operated on the pit bull for about an hour.

Miraculously, Blue was up and moving and eating with no complication from the surgery just 24 hours post-operation, Penn Vet said.

Just four days after the life-saving surgery, the loyal dog returned to his owners at their West Philly home.

