The (Flower) Show Will Go on Despite Snow

The winter weather won't stop the Philadelphia Flower Show. You can get a taste of spring with this year's Holland theme. NBC10 Reporter Drew Smith reports live with the sights and highlights of this years show.

Looking for a springlike place to spend your Tuesday snow day?

Organizers of the Philadelphia Flower Show hope you chose a trip to flowering "Holland" as they planned to open for business Tuesday despite a nor'easter that could dump around a foot of snow on Philadelphia.

"We invite local residents to come to the show by mass transit or any other safe mode of travel if that are able," Pennsyvlania Horticultural Society spokesman Alan Jaffe said. "We hope everyone else will come after the streets are clear."

The only way the flower show won't open Tuesday is if the city is entirely crippled by the storm, organizers said. Philadelphia Flower Show

Any advance ticket holder who can't make it Tuesday can use their tickets through the duration of the show, which runs through Sunday at the Pennsylvania Concention Center at 12th and Arch streets in Center City, Jaffe said.

It is unclear what type of impact the snow could have on the flower show, which helps support PHS' greening programs, Jaffe said. Timing & Expected Totals for Tuesday's Nor'easter