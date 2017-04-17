NBC10's Pamela Osborne reports on a bloody holiday weekend in Philadelphia that left in total 20 people shot and three dead in a little more than 48 hours time. Police said warmer weather could be contributing the the spike in gun violence.

Three people died and 17 people -- including teenagers -- were hurt in a series of shootings that plagued Philadelphia over the warm Easter holiday weekend.

"Summertime is coming, warm weather today, we get shootings that peak and valley during the warm weather," Philadelphia Police Capt. Jamill Taylor said from the scene of a homicide at 62nd Street and Woodland Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

Developing Cops Hunt Ohio Man Suspected of Posting Killing to Facebook

An unidentified man died outside Lounge 62 as a large crowd gathered, investigators said.

The gunfire continued Monday morning as a gunman shot someone along E Clementine Street in Kensington around 5:30 a.m. Police didn't immediately reveal that person's condition.

Earlier Monday, a triple shooting at Wingohocking and D streets in the city's Feltonville neighborhood left two men and a woman in stable condition at Temple University hospital, police said.

"We have enough police out here to respond," Taylor said.

Shooting investigators were hard at work Sunday as a gunman shot a 24-year-old woman in the chest along the 3200 block of F Street in Kensington around 1:20 a.m. Easter Sunday. She died a short time later at Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia Police said.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, gunfire rang out at the Roxxy Nightclub along N Delaware Avenue leaving a 26-year-old man shot in the leg, police said.

Philly Shootings Leave Woman Dead

A series of shootings plagued Philadelphia overnight as a woman died in Kensington and a man was shot in a Delaware Avenue nightclub. (Published Sunday, April 16, 2017)

Around 11 a.m. Sunday, gunfire struck a 23-year-old man and 63-year-old man along the 5400 block of Chester Avenue in the Kingsessing neighborhood. Doctors listed both men in stable condition, police said.

Sunday night around 5, a shooting on S 6th Street near Porter Street in South Philadelphia left a 29-year-old man in stable condition, police said.

The bloodshed Sunday continued after a string of shootings Saturday.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a shooting along the 100 block of Hansburry Street in Germantown left a blood trail along the sidewalk and left a 37-year-old man hospitalized, police said.

Around 3 in the afternoon Saturday, a gunman killed a 23-year-old man along the 5500 block of Warrington Avenue in the Kingsessing neighborhood, police said.

Saturday night around 8:15, a shooting along Hope Street near Somerset Street in North Philadelphia left two 28-year-old men in critical condition and a 24-year-old man in stable condition, police said.

Top News: Pence Visits the DMZ, Student Protests in Kashmir

On Saturday morning around 9, a shooting on Girard Avenue near 62nd Street in West Philadelphia left a 19-year-old in stable condition, police said.

And, on Saturday around 12:30 a.m., a quadruple shooting along Hammond Avenue near Nedro Avenue in Olney left four teenagers -- males between the ages of 16 and 18 -- hurt, police said.

Police continued Monday morning to search for the shooters in each case. It was unclear if any of the shootings could be related.