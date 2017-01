A man who was caught on surveillance video peering into the bathroom of a Glassboro, New Jersey home was arrested, according to police. (Published 36 minutes ago)

A man who police say was caught on camera staring into the bathroom of a Glassboro, New Jersey home was arrested over the weekend, according to investigators.

On December 28 around 4:50 a.m. a man peered into the bathroom of a house on Pomona Avenue. The suspect, who police later identified as Darnell Harold, was captured on home surveillance video.

Harold was located and taken into police Saturday. He was arrested and charged with peering into a dwelling/window.