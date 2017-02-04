Kitten Bowl Weekend Brings Discounted Adoptions at PSPCA | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Kitten Bowl Weekend Brings Discounted Adoptions at PSPCA

By Roy Aguilar

    NBC10 continues to help local animal shelters "Clear the Shelters" as we welcome Ame Dorminy from ACCT Philly and Carlos to our studio! (Published 2 hours ago)

    Why not top your Super Bowl weekend off by adding a new pet to your family?

    The Pennsylvania SPCA announced $25 off all cat adoption fees. The reduction will be available on all PSPCA locations-- Erie Avenue, Fishtown Center and Danville-- Saturday and Sunday.

    The adoption special comes in celebration of the Kitten Bowl, an annual program where the nation's most athletic and furriest kittens go claws-out for a football showdown.

    The event highlights finding homes for cats and kittens. Over the past three years, Kitten Bowl has resulted in over 1,800 adoptions nationwide, the PSPCA said.

    The 4th annual event will be broadcasted on Hallmark Channel Sunday.

    More than 53,000 pets were adopted through the 2016 Clear the Shelters campaign, a nationwide push to place deserving animals in forever homes. Join the conversation on social media using #ClearTheShelters.

