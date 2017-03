A power outage left thousands of customers on the Main Line in the dark Monday morning.

PECO reported around 2,000 lost power in the area of Radnor, Wayne and Villanova after a wire came down around 8:20 a.m.

PECO didn't immediately know what caused the wire to fall but said it got people back online around 9:30 a.m. though the power company's website didn't immediately reflect the change.

