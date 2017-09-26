Police hope someone knows who was behind the wheel of this van during a road rage incident on Sept. 23, 2017 in Ocean City, New Jersey.

Investigators in "America’s Greatest Family Resort" along the Jersey shore hope surveillance images lead them to a violent road rage suspect.

Video captured the driver of the white Dodge Sprinter van turning onto Haven Avenue from E 9th Street around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Ocean City police said.

The driver left a person injured, police said. Investigators didn't reveal the type of assault.





NBC10 reached out to Ocean City police to find out more about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robert Koob at 609-525-9132.