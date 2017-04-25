Montgomery County's bi-annual drug take-back day is being advertised with a new twist.

The District Attorney’s office released this flyer detailing their drop off day, playing off the Coen Brothers' Best Picture, "No Country for Old Men."

"This is a catchy to way to grab attention," county spokesman Kate Delano -- who pioneered the poster -- told NBC10.

Featuring character-themed prescription pill bottles, the DA’s office is advertising their service that allows citizens to turn in old or expired medication to be disposed of safely.

The drop-off will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 41 police stations around the county.

Delano says this is crucial step in fighting the opiate epidemic in Philadelphia.

"Teens start a path to addiction by taking pills out of cabinets," Delano said. "The DA's number one priority is fighting it. You can't arrest your way out of it."

Last year, Montgomery Country collected 12,000 pounds of expired or unused medication over the span of their two take-back days.