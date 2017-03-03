Put that cellphone away if you plan on biking in a Delaware college town.

Newark passed an ordinance banning texting while biking. Anyone caught texting or using an electronic hand-held device while riding a bicycle will get a $25 fine, according to the new law passed by City Council last week.

University of Delaware students who are among those who bike around town are subjected to the law, which is intended to curb distracted cycling, reported Delaware Online.

Newark police urged cyclists (and drivers) to "stay off your phone."

There is an exception to the texting while biking rule: using a phone mounted to handlebars is not a violation. Where to Buy the Nintendo Switch