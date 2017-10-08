New Jersey's Latest Bear Hunt About to Get Under Way

Hunters will be out in force this week as New Jersey's latest bear hunt gets under way.

The six-day hunt starts at sunrise Monday in eight counties. The first three days are reserved for bow hunting, while hunting with bows and muzzle-loading guns will be allowed during the last three days.

State parks and wildlife management areas will be open to hunting in Hunterdon, Morris, Sussex and Warren counties and in areas of Bergen, Mercer, Passaic and Somerset counties. Bow hunters are allowed on private property with the owner's permission, but can't fire arrows within 150 feet of a building.

New Jersey resumed state-regulated bear hunting in 2003 after a ban that lasted more than 30 years. Another hunt was held in 2005, and an annual hunt began in 2010.



