SUV Crash Closes New Jersey Turnpike

A crash closed the New Jersey Turnpike in South Jersey Monday morning.

The wreck in the southbound lanes near mile-marker 6 in Oldmans Township in Salem County stopped traffic in both directions around 7:45 a.m.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead a short time alter you could see an SUV with windshield damage off the roadway as a medical helicopter landed on the roadway.

No word yet on the extent of injuries nor what possibly caused the crash.

State Police reopened the northbound lanes around 8:30 a.m. as the southbound direction remained closed.

Interstate 295 could be used as an alternate route.