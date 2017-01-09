SUV Crash Closes New Jersey Turnpike | NBC 10 Philadelphia
SUV Crash Closes New Jersey Turnpike

By Dan Stamm

    SkyForce10

    A crash closed the New Jersey Turnpike in South Jersey Monday morning.

    The wreck in the southbound lanes near mile-marker 6 in Oldmans Township in Salem County stopped traffic in both directions around 7:45 a.m.

    As SkyForce10 hovered overhead a short time alter you could see an SUV with windshield damage off the roadway as a medical helicopter landed on the roadway.

    No word yet on the extent of injuries nor what possibly caused the crash.

    State Police reopened the northbound lanes around 8:30 a.m. as the southbound direction remained closed.

    Interstate 295 could be used as an alternate route.

