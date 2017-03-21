Among this year’s winning stores is ShopRite of Lawnside, which selected Louis Salerno of Bellmawr and Cora Williams of Lawnside, to be featured on 150,000 special-edition Cheerios boxes for their store’s commitment.

The next time customers at a Camden County, New Jersey, ShopRite pick up Cheerios, they might see a familiar face on the box.

ShopRite of Lawnside selected two associates, Louis Salerno of Bellmawr and Cora Williams of Lawnside, to be featured on 150,000 special-edition Cheerios boxes after the store was chosen as one of the winners of the annual ‘ShopRite Partners In Caring Cheerios Contest.’

Salerno and Williams earned those spots after their store joined thousands of others in a friendly competition sponsored by ShopRite and General Mills. This year’s theme was “Fighting Hunger From the Heart" and associates collected donations and held events to raise awareness and money to fight hunger.

“The ShopRite associates featured on this year’s Cheerios box are passionate about fighting hunger and helping people in need in the communities where our ShopRite stores operate,” said Christine Magyarits, a spokeswoman for ShopRite Partners in Caring. “Since 1999, $43 million has been donated to local food banks through the ShopRite Partners in Caring program.”

Associates this year were able to raise a total of $1.4 million dollars to support local food banks in the surrounding communities and 81 associates in total are getting their faces on the cereal boxes in recognition for their dedication and hard work. Each store will also receive prize money that will be presented to local food pantries chosen by the respective store teams.