Crews Battle Forest Fire in Ocean County

Firefighters continue to battle a forest fire in Manchester Township, Ocean County, New Jersey. The fire has burned hundreds of acres at the Greenwood Forest. No property damage or evacuations have occurred. (Published 32 minutes ago)

The fire was first spotted Sunday at 10 a.m. near the Cedar Bridge Fire Tower at the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area in Manchester Township. Officials say the fire is burning in the pine and scrub oak forest and is being pushed by west and northwest winds.

The fire is currently 40 percent contained and if it remains within its expected target containment area it will hold at 570 acres, officials say. No structures are threatened by the fire, no property has been damaged and there are no evacuations.