A New Jersey student set to graduate this week bashed her school's dress code with a yearbook photo and caption.

A New Jersey high school student decided to make a statement on her school’s dress code with a yearbook photo revealing her shoulders that was accompanied by a clever comment.

Tori DiPaolo, who is set to graduate from West Milford High School this week, posed for her yearbook picture with a black top that showed her shoulders in an attempt to make a statement.

“I’m sorry, did my shoulders distract you from reading this quote?” the comment underneath her photo read.

She claimed she was jokingly referencing a portion of the school's dress code that prohibits exposing shoulders.

She told Yahoo Style and confirmed to NBC 4 New York that she never agreed with the school’s dress code.

The school’s dress code says clothes with holes, rips, or tears that cause the clothing to be revealing or suggestive are not allowed.

“Halters, half-shorts, or sweaters and blouses that expose breasts or stomachs may not be worn,” the dress code reads online.

Dipaolo tweeted out a picture of the yearbook photo and caption last week. The tweet says “Tori 1. Dress code: 0.”

That tweet has gotten over 450 retweets and over thousands likes. Those numbers are still growing.