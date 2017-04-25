Student Kidnapped, Forced to Drive Around for Drugs, Hookers: Police

A 35-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a New Jersey high school student and forced him to drive around Paterson to buy drugs and pick up prostitutes, police say.

The student was waiting at a McDonald’s drive-thru window in Wayne Thursday when a man approached him around 9 p.m. and asked to use his cell phone, according to Wayne Police Capt. Laurence Martin.

The man, identified as 35-year-old Travis Mann, then jumped into the victim's car and threatened to hurt him if he didn't drive him to Paterson buy drugs, Martin said. Mann also forced the victim to withdraw $190 from the ATM to purchase crack cocaine and solicit "the services of several prostitutes," Martin said.

After about six hours, the victim managed to escape and call police from a 7-11 in Wanaque, Martin said. The victim was not physically harmed, police said.

Mann was arrested and is facing carjacking, kidnapping and drug charges, Martin said.

It was not immediately clear if Mann had a lawyer.