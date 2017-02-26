An investigation is underway after a woman found part of a human leg while walking her dog along the Delaware River shoreline in National Park, New Jersey Sunday.

Investigators say the lower part of a decomposed leg from the knee down with the foot attached had washed up from the river. There was no clothing and no markings on the limb. No other body parts were found at the location.

The body part was taken to the Gloucester County Medical Examiner’s Office. A DNA sample will be collected as officials work to identify the victim. The West Deptford Police Department and Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating.