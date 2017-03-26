Friends and family are mourning the owner of a Jewish Community Center café who passed away over the weekend. Maxi Senderowitsch died Saturday after a sudden illness. He was 55-years-old.

Senderowitsch was the owner of Nana’s Kitchen, a café located at the Kaiserman Jewish Community Center in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania. Nana’s Kitchen also prepares meals for students at Jewish Day schools.

In addition to owning Nana’s Kitchen, Senderowitsch was also a veteran of the Israel Defense Forces. He is survived by a wife and four daughters.

A page has been set up to raise money for his funeral and burial. Click here if you would like to donate.