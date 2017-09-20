The Passaic, N.J., father of five who won the $338 million Powerball jackpot claimed his coveted prize Tuesday, describing the moment he won the jackpot as "pure joy" and "just happiness." Pat Battle reports. (Published Tuesday, March 26, 2013)

The New Jersey father of five who famously won the $338 million Powerball jackpot in 2013 has been arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a young girl for years while he lived in Passaic, prosecutors say.

Pedro Quezada, who now lives in Wayne, allegedly sexually assaulted the girl from the time she was 11 years old to 14 years old, the Passaic County prosecutor said.

Quezada was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Quezada was operating a bodega with his son when he won the massive jackpot. He took a $152 million lump sum payment after taxes.

He told reporters at the time he knew his life "has to change — because imagine so much money, but it will not change my heart."

Neighbors at the time said the man was "a hard worker, like all of us here. We all get up in the morning and go to work."

They described how thrilled they were that one of their own struck it rich: "It's a blessing for the neighborhood. It gives people hope that there is a blessing somewhere, for somebody."

Quezada's attorney, Steven Wukovits, said his client is not guilty and that he is being targeted because the alleged victim wants a piece of his lottery winnings.

"This is a troubled young lady who lived with Pedro and his girlfriend, " he said. "He has money, she doesn't have any and that's the reason he's being targeted in this case."

Not long after he won, Quezada was ordered to court to resolve a $30,000 debt for child support.