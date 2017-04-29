NFL Draft in Philly Breaks Attendance Record With 250,000

NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal is inside the NFL Draft Experience on the Ben Franklin Parkway before crowds begin to show for the final day.

Could the NFL Draft Return to Philly for a Second Year?

The NFL Draft proved to be a record-breaking success for Philadelphia. The NFL announced Saturday that 250,000 people attended this year’s draft on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, breaking an NFL draft-attendance record.

The NFL Draft “Experience” stretched several blocks along the Parkway. Numerous attractions were available for families and football enthusiasts. Highlights from the event included massive LED boards in front of the Philadelphia Art Museum, six bars, and dozens of memorabilia exhibits.

The hometown Eagles added eight players during the draft and are adding more via undrafted free agents. The Eagles addressed defensive needs and added a few offensive weapons for quarterback Carson Wentz. They drafted a defensive end - Derek Barnett - in the first round Thursday.

On Friday, they added two cornerbacks and on Saturday, they drafted two wide receivers, a running back, a safety-turned-linebacker and a defensive tackle.

You can view the complete tracker of undrafted free agents the Birds signed after the draft HERE.



What You'll Find at the Massive, Outdoor NFL Draft in Philly