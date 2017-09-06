What to Know Jenna Burleigh reached out to two friends asking for help about a half hour before leaving a North Philadelphia bar, sources said.

They included a phone call, voicemail, text message and direct message via Instagram, sources said.

About two hours before her life came to a violent end, Jenna Burleigh reached out to two friends asking for their help, law enforcement sources tell NBC10.

The 22-year-old Temple University film major called a childhood friend about 30 minutes before closing time at a North Philadelphia pub early Thursday morning. The friend had been at the bar with his roommate and Burleigh. But he and his roommate left to get food shortly after arriving.

The friend missed the call and Burleigh left a voicemail, sources said. A short time later, Burleigh sent a text message asking for help.

Sources said Burleigh also sent a direct message over Instagram to another friend with a similar plea.

Josh Hupperterz



It’s unclear whether Burleigh’s messages came because she was fearful for her life or something else. Sources said they were sent between 1:15 and 1:30 a.m. Thursday — 30 minutes before Pub Webb, the bar along N. 15th Street, closed for the night.



Neither friend saw the messages until the next morning.

Burleigh was murdered about 4 a.m. Thursday inside the apartment of Josh Hupperterz on N. 16th Street, police said. Hupperterz allegedly stuffed her body into a plastic storage bin and moved it to his mother’s home in Jenkintown. Sources said the 29-year-old then used a Lyft ridesharing car to transport it to his grandmother’s home in Wayne County, Pennsylvania.

Hupperterz is charged with murder and related offenses. He is being held in a Philadelphia jail without bail and has yet to retain legal counsel. He has not yet entered a plea in the case.

Investigators are still working on determining a motive in the killing.

Burleigh left the bar around 2 a.m. with Hupperterz and then went back to his apartment a few blocks away, investigators and surveillance video shows.

The woman’s friends are said to be very upset over missing the messages.