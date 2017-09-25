Someone died as a motorcycle and school bus collided in South Jersey Monday morning.

The vehicles collided around 8 a.m. at South Church Street and Country Lane in Mount Laurel.

It was unclear if the person who died was on the bike or bus. The crash left the bike in the roadway and the Mount Laurel School District bus pulled over nearby.

No word yet if any children were on board the bus.

Expect traffic troubles in the area as police investigate the wreck.

This story is developing and will be updated.