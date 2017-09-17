Will Methacton Teachers Go on Strike? Deadline Draws Near

NBC10's Deanna Durante has details from Eagleville where teachers in Methacton could walkout on Monday.

Contract negotiations continue hours before a deadline that will determine whether or not teachers in the Methacton School District will go on strike.

The negotiations between the Methatcton School District’s Board of School Directors and the Methacton Education Association have been ongoing since January, 2017 as teachers seek a new contract. The teacher’s union said sticking points are over wages and insurance premiums. If a deal isn’t reached by 8 p.m. Sunday, teachers will go on strike Monday.

The Methacton School District released its contingency plans in case of a strike. You can find a list of those plans as well as important contact information and a decision on whether or not classes will be open here.

