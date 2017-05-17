Methacton High School Employee Under Investigation

Students and parents are learning about an investigation of a Methacton High School employee. A spokesperson for the Methacton School District told NBC10 they were in the process of “conducting an internal investigation” into a matter that was brought to their attention Tuesday.

They did not reveal the reason for the investigation or the identity of the employee but say he or she is currently on administrative leave.

Students and parents at Methacton High School told NBC10 the employee is a teacher. School officials have not yet confirmed this however.

Investigators say the investigation surrounds possibly inappropriate texts between a student and teacher. No charges have been filed and Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating along with the school district.