Members of heavy metal band Metallica pose for photographers during a photo call before signing copies of their new album 'Hardwired... to Self-Destruct' in London, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016.

Metallica fans rejoice! The legendary heavy metal band is coming to Philadelphia this summer as part of their North American tour, "WorldWired."

Band members James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo will be performing songs from their latest album "Hardwired... to Self-Destruct" at Lincoln Financial Field on May 12.

Heavy metal bands Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat will open for Metallica during the 25-date tour.

Tickets will be available for the general public 10 a.m. Friday via Tickemaster.

Buyers will get the option of digital download or physical copy of "Hardwired... to Self-Destruct" with the purchase of each ticket.