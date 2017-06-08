Man on Dirt Bike Shot to Death by Police in North Philadelphia | NBC 10 Philadelphia
EXCLUSIVE: 
Man on Dirt Bike Shot to Death by Police in North Philadelphia

The dead man was armed with a handgun, police said, but it remains unclear if he brandished it at any point during the confrontation.

By Brian X. McCrone and Aundrea Cline-Thomas

    Aundrea Cline-Thomas
    A handgun is marked on the ground in front of the dirt bike that a man was riding when he was confronted by police. The man was shot to death by police Thursday, June 8, 2017.

    A man riding a dirt bike in North Philadelphia was fatally shot by police during a confrontation Thursday evening, with surveillance video showing him falling to the ground as an officer chased him.

    An explosive scene evolved in the aftermath of the shooting around 6:30 p.m. The incident began in the 4100 block of Whitaker Avenue near the southern edge of the Feltonville neighborhood when an officer transporting people to the Special Victims Unit saw the dirt bike rider.

    During a confrontation that followed, the officer noticed a handgun, according to reports from the scene.

    A black gun could be seen several feet from the dirt bike as a reporter arrived to the scene. The dirt bike laid on its side, surrounded by officers and detectives.

    Family members of the victim also arrived within minutes and started yelling at officers. Police Commissioner Richard Ross was at the scene as well. It was not clear when a press conference would be held to give more details of the confrontation and subsequent shooting.


