Man Killed While Walking on I-95

    Delaware State Police

    A 53-year-old man died early Saturday morning after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 95 near Martin Luther King Boulevard in Wilmington.

    The crash happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. when a silver or gray Nissan traveling southbound hit the pedestrian and fled the scene.

    Police do not know why the man was walking on the highway or if he was intoxicated.

    The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 1-800-TIP-3333, online or by texting "DSP" to 274637.

