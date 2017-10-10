Madison Walb's body was found in a wooded area of Lower Heidelberg township.

Someone dumped a young woman’s body in the woods off a rural Pennsylvania road and police hope to find her killer.

Lower Heidelberg police called Berks County investigators to a wooded area off Riegel Road after finding the body of 23-year-old Madison Walb, county detectives said.

An autopsy Monday ruled the Reading woman’s death a homicide.

Investigators didn’t reveal how they believe Walb died. A pending toxicology test could offer clues, investigators said.

Anyone with information about Walb’s death is asked to contact Berks County detectives at 610-478-7171.