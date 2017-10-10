Who Killed Madison? Young Woman's Body Found in Pennsylvania Wooded Area - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Who Killed Madison? Young Woman's Body Found in Pennsylvania Wooded Area

Madison Walb's death ruled a homicide.

By Dan Stamm

    Berks County District Attorney's Office
    Madison Walb's body was found in a wooded area of Lower Heidelberg township.

    Someone dumped a young woman’s body in the woods off a rural Pennsylvania road and police hope to find her killer.

    Lower Heidelberg police called Berks County investigators to a wooded area off Riegel Road after finding the body of 23-year-old Madison Walb, county detectives said.

    An autopsy Monday ruled the Reading woman’s death a homicide.

    Investigators didn’t reveal how they believe Walb died. A pending toxicology test could offer clues, investigators said.

    Anyone with information about Walb’s death is asked to contact Berks County detectives at 610-478-7171.

