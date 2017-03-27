Dover police charged Marvin Wiggins with lewdness after they say he fondled himself in front of women in various chain stores.

A man in a "Show Me Your Kitties" t-shirt turned a request for advice on what to purchase for a baby shower or house warming gift into a lewd act, police in Delaware said.

Dover police charged Marvin Wiggins, 56, with criminal trespass and multiple counts of disorderly conduct, lewdness and harassment after they say he touched himself inappropriately in front of women varying in ages inside several Dover area stores Thursday and Friday.

The Colonia, New Jersey man, wearing the "Kitties" shirt and sweatpants during each incident began the interactions by asking for gift advice before fondling himself through his clothing while asking women to look at his genitalia through his pants, police said.

The masturbating suspect struck at least three locations including Target, T.J. Maxx and Kohl’s stores, police Cpl. Mark Hoffman said. There were multiple victims at some locations.

After Dover police posted a victim-captured photo of the suspect holding a Target shopping cart, tips came in that led investigators to Wiggins, police said.

Investigators continued Monday to receive reports about Wiggins' alleged behavior. Hoffman urged victims of lewdness crimes to immediately report suspicious behavior to police since a lewd act can escalate into something more serious.

In this case, Wiggins never touched any victims, police said.

Wiggins remained jailed Monday on $6,500 bond, Hoffman said.

Dover police urged anyone with more information or who might have been victimized to give them a call at 302-736-7130.

Adorable Zoo Babies: German Shepherd Nurses Tiger Cubs