A Lansdale man’s 20-year run of using a fake identity came to an end, thanks to Ancestry.com, according to investigators.

Jon Vincent, 44, was charged Monday with Social Security fraud and identity theft. Police say that since 1996, he had been living under the identity of the long deceased “Nathan Laskoski.”

The jig was up when a relative of Laskoski was on Ancestry.com and discovered information that suggested someone was impersonating him, officials said.

According to authorities, in 1996, Vincent was convicted of a crime in Texas and served his time. Upon his release, he escaped from a halfway house and began a new life under a new identity, officials said.

Vincent allegedly stole the identity of “Nathan Laskoski" after acquiring Laskoski’s birth certificate, which he used to apply for a social security card in Laskoski’s name.

If convicted, Vincent could face substantial jail time, a three year period of supervised release, and a fine of up to $500,000.