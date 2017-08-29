Friends and family are mourning a 14-year-old boy who was gunned down in Philadelphia Monday night. NBC10's Brandon Hudson has the details.

The eighth grade diploma for Shyheer Frasier's son Tymier lies in the corner of her living room. It's a bittersweet reminder of her son's greatest accomplishment and the terrible loss she's still trying to come to terms with.

"I was looking forward to losing my voice watching my son walk down that aisle," Shyheer said.

Tymier, 14, was shot and killed on May 29, a week before both her birthday and his middle school graduation.

"I remember telling him that would be the best birthday gift a mom ever had," Shyheer said.

Tymier and a 16-year-old boy were on the 2000 block of E. Orleans Street on May 29 when a gunman opened fire. Tymier was shot several times in the back and neck while the 16-year-old was shot once in the left shoulder.

The 16-year-old survived the shooting. Tymier succumbed to his injuries at the hospital however.

Shyheer told NBC10 her son had left to go to a block party before the fatal shooting.

"He would still be here if I had kept him in the house," Shyheer said.



Three months later and a week before Tymier was set to begin high school, an arrest in his death has not been made. Shyheer is convinced that someone knows the identity of her son's killer.

"It was a block party," she said. "Someone saw something."

For Shyheer, the silence in her neighborhood since the shooting speaks volumes.

"Everybody speaks about how well Tymier was. How polite he was," she said. "How well-mannered and respectful he was. But nobody can come forward and help me understand why I buried my kid."

A $20,000 reward is being offered for an arrest in the teen's murder. If you have any information, please call Philadelphia Police.

Gunman Kills Teen Boy and Injures Another in Kensington