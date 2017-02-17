John's Roast Pork Robbed After Thief Breaks In Through Roof

John's Roast Pork has been serving up thier signature Philadelphia sandwich for almost 90 years. Owner Steve Bucci arrived this morning to to find his kitchen ripped apart and his cash box stolen. Philadelphia Police are investigatuing the break in.

One of Philadelphia’s sandwich staples will be closed Friday after a robber snatched $3,000 from John’s Roast Pork sometime the night before, police said.

Manager John Bucci arrived at his shop on Snyder Avenue this morning to find grease trays and other kitchen tools scattered all over the floor, police said.

He also found his cash box missing, which he says contained approximately $3,000, police said. The robber also tried to break into the ATM but was not successful.

The thief broke into the South Philadelphia sandwich shop Thursday night by entering through the roof and climbing through the ceiling exhaust fan.

To add insult to injury, the robber made off without a trace -- Bucci also found the wires to his security camera cut and has no footage of the break in, police said.

Detectives are currently investigating the break-in.