A deadly crash slowed traffic on Interstate 95 in Wilmington, Delaware Thursday morning.

Two cars collided around 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes in the area of Frawley Stadium, Delaware State Police said. The wreck left one vehicle backwards and debris all over the roadway.

One person died at the scene while another was taken to Christiana Hospital with undisclosed injuries, police said.

The roadway was closed at one point. More than an hour after the wreck, only one lane got past the crash site.

State police suggested motorists heading south use Interstate 495 as an alternate route. Anyone on I-95 in Wilmington will be diverted off at 4th Street.

Also, be ready to tap the breaks northbound due to a gaper delay, NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Jessica Boyington said.

No word yet on what caused the crash.