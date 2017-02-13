1 Hurt in Fiery Crash Involving School Bus and Van | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Montgomery County News

1 Hurt in Fiery Crash Involving School Bus and Van

By David Chang

    Finn Loftus

    One person was injured in a fiery crash involving a school bus and two other vehicles in Horsham, Pennsylvania

    The crash occurred Monday afternoon on Lower State and Horsham roads.  A bus carrying students from Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School in Maple Glenn was involved in an accident with a van and one other vehicle. The crash caused the van to catch fire.

    One person who was not on the bus suffered non-life-threatening injuries. None of the students on the bus were hurt. They were released to their parents.

    Officials continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

