Helicopter Crashes in Burlington County, New Jersey - NBC 10 Philadelphia
OLY-PHILLY

Helicopter Crashes in Burlington County, New Jersey

The injuries in the helicopter crash near Flying W Airport were not immediately known.

By Brian X. McCrone

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Helicopter Crashes in Burlington County, New Jersey

    One or two people were reportedly trapped in the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed in a New Jersey field.

    Twisted metal and the rotor of the chopper could be seen strewn throughout a grassy area Friday afternoon in Medford, Burlington County.

    The crash site is near Flying W Airport.

    One person was reportedly freed from the wreckage and another remained trapped after the crash that occurred about 1 p.m.

    Check back for more details as they become known.

    Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices