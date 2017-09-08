One or two people were reportedly trapped in the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed in a New Jersey field.

Twisted metal and the rotor of the chopper could be seen strewn throughout a grassy area Friday afternoon in Medford, Burlington County.

The crash site is near Flying W Airport.

One person was reportedly freed from the wreckage and another remained trapped after the crash that occurred about 1 p.m.

Check back for more details as they become known.