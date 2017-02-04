On July 31, 2017, these two robbery suspects escaped from the Kohl's store on Welsh Road after the man on the left struck a loss prevention officer, said Hatfield Township police.

A shoplifter punched a Montgomery County store security guard after dropping some items while he and his accomplice made their getaway.

Two men began stuffing hundreds of dollars in speakers and perfume into a Kohl’s shopping bag around 1:25 p.m. Tuesday at the Kohl’s store at Ralphs Corner Shopping Center along Welsh Road in Lansdale, Hatfield Township Police said Friday.

Surveillance cameras captured two bearded men – one wearing a black and white cap with a Chevrolet logo on it and a blue sweater with brown elbow patches; and a man with a camouflage cap, white ear buds, a dark jacket and gray hoodie – in the store.

The shoplifters stuffed $623.90 worth of merchandise – including three JBL Pulse 2 speakers – into the bag, said police. As the men tried to leave without paying, some of the items dropped out of the bag.

A loss prevention officer tried to pick up some of the dropped items but as he did, the guy in the Chevy cap pushed the security guard to the floor and punched him in the chest area, said police.

The thieves then fled the scene in a white Toyota Yaris, said investigators.

Police asked anyone with information or who recognizes the suspects to contact Hatfield detectives at (215) 855-0903.