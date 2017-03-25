After more than a year, the Hatboro Police Department will return to its permanent headquarters.

The department’s main headquarters on 120 E. Montgomery Avenue in Hatboro had been undergoing renovations since November, 2015 and they were staying inside a temporary location during the renovation period. Hatboro police announced Friday they will begin to transition back to their permanent headquarters starting Monday, March 27, one month ahead of schedule.

The department’s telephone and IT systems will transfer to the E. Montgomery Avenue facility first. Hatboro Police say there may be brief interruptions to their business telephone lines (215-675-2832) and email systems during this time. Their 911 system won’t be impacted.

The Hatboro police business line should only be used for matters such as requesting information on how to obtain a report copy or asking to speak with a police employee for non-emergency reasons. All other calls reporting crime, accidents or fire should be made to 911.

