Three suspects escaped after assaulting an off-duty Pennsylvania trooper and crashing their car into his vehicle in the Summerdale section of Northeast Philadelphia.

The unidentified suspects were heading southbound on Roosevelt Boulevard near Summerdale Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. Friday when they crashed their Cadillac into a police cruiser, Philadelphia Police said.

The three men sped off with police officers on their tail. They crashed again, this time into an off-duty Pennsylvania state trooper and his personal vehicle, said investigators.

Two of the suspects fled on foot after assaulting the trooper, police said. Officers handcuffed a third suspect and put him in the back of a Philadelphia police car. The cuffed man then managed to escape and run down the street.

The incident caused major traffic delays in the area of the Boulevard as police continued to search for the three men Friday morning.