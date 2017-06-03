Van Crashes Into Domino's Pizza Restaurant

A man suffered a minor injury after crashing into a Domino’s Pizza restaurant in Hamilton Township, New Jersey Saturday morning.

Police say Ahmad Al-Khudari, 19, of Atlantic City was driving a 2006 Ford Econoline van south on Rt. 50 at 7:47 a.m. when he went through a red light. The van was struck by a 2014 Toyota Tundra.

The impact caused the van to crash into the side of a Domino’s Pizza building. Al-Khudari suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene. No one else was hurt.

Al-Khudari was issued several motor vehicle summonses in relation to the incident.