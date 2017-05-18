Police in Bucks County are searching for a man they are calling armed and dangerous after they say he opened fire in the parking lot of a Quakertown Wal-Mart before driving away.

Sean Lavin told NBC10 he and his mom had just dropped his sister off at work at the TJ Maxx near Wal-Mart around 5:30 Thursday afternoon and were driving behind the store when someone started following them, riding their bumper and trying to get around.

He said as soon as they turned the corner behind the Wal-Mart, "We hear BANG!"

Lavin turned around and looked at the back seat and says, "The window has been shot out, glass hit me in the arm." Lavin said the man driving the car took off.

Luckily, Lavin and his mom weren't injured.

Quakertown Police along with Richland Township Police say they are searching for 32-year-old Brandon Grosso who was last seen driving a blue Mercedes sedan.

Grosso is wanted in connection with several confrontations in the surrounding area.

Police say Grosso may believe he is being followed and should be considered dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Richland Township Police at 215-536-9500.



