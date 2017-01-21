A gunman broke into a house in Chestnut Hill early Saturday while two residents there slept, and sexually assaulted a woman, police said.

The attack happened in the bedroom of a house on East Chestnut Hill Avenue about 4:30 a.m., police said. The unidentified attacker entered the room, holding a handgun, and forced the woman out of the bed.

He ordered a man sleeping in the bed not to move while he then began sexually assaulting the woman, police said. At some point, the attacker put down the gun and the woman grabbed it, police said. She tried to shoot it, but it didn't fire.

The witness then called police to report a rape in progress. That's when the attacker fled the house. He took the couple's vehicle as well as wallets and a cell phone, police said.

He is identified as a black male, 18 to 25 years old, five feet seven inches, clean shaven and wearing a black hoodie and black pants.