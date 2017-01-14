Girl Scouts Kick Off 100th Anniversary of Cookie Sales

Boxes of beloved classics like Thin Mints, Caramel DeLites and Lemonades made their way to Cardinal O’Hara High School for distribution this weekend before the cookie selling season begins Jan. 19.

This year’s cookie season is going to be extra sweet as the Girl Scouts of America celebrate 100 years of cookie selling.

To honor the centennial, the Girl Scouts introduced S’mores flavor cookies to the line-up.

The Cookie Program provides scouts with an opportunity to learn financial literacy and practice important leadership skills while earning proceeds for their troop.

"This is my daughter's first experience with Girl Scouts," said Ida Ramoundos, who packed up her car full of cookies this morning. "She wanted to do something with her time that helped others and I think this is a great way to do it."

For more information on where to get your hands on the irresistible treats, visit the Girl Scouts website.