An investigation is underway after a teen girl was reportedly sexually assaulted at Frankford High School.

Police say they received a report of a female student being sexually assaulted at the school Wednesday though they have few details at the moment on the incident. A tipster claimed the assault occurred in the boy’s bathroom but police have not confirmed this.

Police say two people were taken into custody in connection to the incident but no charges have been filed. They continue to investigate.

Frankford High School is located on the 5000 block of Oxford Avenue. School officials plan to send messages to parents Wednesday night.

“The safety of our students is our number one priority,” a spokesperson for the school said in a statement. “Assault of any kind in our schools is unacceptable, and will not be tolerated. The School Police took immediate action on this matter and are working in cooperation with the Philadelphia Police Department.”