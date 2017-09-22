Former Playground Worker Charged With Raping 18-Year-Old With Special Needs - NBC 10 Philadelphia
    Ronald Coleman, 32, has been charged with rape and other offenses.

    A man who used to work at a Philadelphia playground has been charged with sexually assaulting a 18-year-old man, who had special needs, inside a rec center.

    Ronald Coleman, 32, has been charged with rape, sexual assault, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment and other crimes.

    The assault allegedly occurred Sept. 20 inside the rec center located at 1700 South Broad Street.

    Coleman was an employee at nearby DiSilvestro Playground; he was a seasonal, part-time employee, city officials said. He no longer works for the city.

    Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 50 minutes ago
